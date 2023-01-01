$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude SunRoof Blind Spot Rear Backup Camera
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude SunRoof Blind Spot Rear Backup Camera
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
5,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 5,537 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, Altitude 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 180 Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 18" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheel Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Trailer Hitch Zoom
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23B ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Selectable Tire Fill Alert Remote Start System Secondary Active Grille Shutters Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Wireless Charging Pad Alti...
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/SUEDE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler
2019 Kia Soul LX Rear BackUp Camera Bluetooth Drive Modes 143,543 KM $16,994 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 150,732 KM $10,498 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD Rear BackUp Cam Front Heated Seats Bluetooth 159,389 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub North York Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Call Dealer
855-316-XXXX(click to show)
855-316-3947
Alternate Numbers(Toll Free)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee