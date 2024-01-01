Menu
Limited 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

19,366 KM

L Limited

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Used
19,366KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # C4558
  • Mileage 19,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
TIRES: 265/50R20 A/S PERFORMANCE

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
LUXURY TECH GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Integrated Off-Road Camera Surround View Camera System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Front/Rear Doors & Liftgate w/Passive Entry ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop Wireless ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black Roof Rails Tires: 265/50R20 A/S Performance Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Aluminum Gloss Black Exterior Accents
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK CAPRI LEATHERETTE SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
