2023 Jeep Wrangler
Willys
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
22KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: C4021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22 KM
Vehicle Description
Willys 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Black Aluminum
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
TIRES: LT255/75R17C (STD)
LED HEADLAMP & FOG LAMP GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps Moulded-In-Colour Fender Flares
GVWR: 2 476 KGS (5 460 LBS)
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE -inc: 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator GVWR: 2 476 kgs (5 460 lbs) Delete Alternator
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages SiriusXM Traffic Alpine Premium Audio System 220 Amp Alternator Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Dual-Zone A/C w/Automatic Temperature Control 7" Full-Colour Driver Info Display Remote Proximity Keyless Entry SiriusXM Satellite Radio Air Filtering
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
EARL
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W WILLYS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Willys Moulded-In-Colour Bumper w/Gloss Black Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Front License Plate Bracket...
NO PAINT WARRANTY
STORM DAMAGED
