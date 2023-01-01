Menu
2023 Jeep Wrangler

23 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Sahara

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

23KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10513554
  • Stock #: C4018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23 KM

Vehicle Description

Sahara 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Side Steps w/Diamond-Plate Pattern

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator 4 Auxiliary Switches
Requires Subscription
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS) (STD)
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN
SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Removable Rear Glass Quarter Panels Rear Glass Quarter Panel Storage Bag
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Tires: P255/70R18 All-Terrain Front Heated Seats
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" MACHINED W/GREY SPOKES (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM MCKINLEY TRIMMED SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezels Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

