2023 Porsche 911
GT3 RS Weissach Pkg PCCBs 3D Bucket Seats Axle Lift Magnesium
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
- Listing ID: 10178934
- Stock #: POR114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 47 KM
Vehicle Description
Here at CarHub we are proud to present the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS! Don't miss out on an opportunity to own this extremely hard to find performance vehicle. The Porsche GT3 RS is a masterpiece of engineering, embodying Porsche's rich motorsport heritage, and this latest 992 generation of the GT3 RS creates up to 1900lbs of downforce, which is double the previous model, and triple the downforce of a standard 2023 911 GT3! Experience the uncompromising driving experience of this 992 GT3 RS with a 518 Horsepower Premium Unleaded H-6 4.0L engine powering this 7 Speed PDK Automatic transmission. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
This Porsche 911 GT3 RS features the following options
Weissach Package
3D Printed Bodyform Full Bucket Driver's Seat (Soft) G1 - Guards Red
Full Bucket Seats
Leather/Race-Tex Interior in Black w/ Guards Red Stitching i.c.w. Weissach Pkg
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) - Calipers in Gloss Black
20/21'' GT3 RS Forged in Magnesium Lightweight
Wheels Painted in Pyro Red
Front Axle Lift System
Ice Grey Metallic
Accent Package Logos - Pyro Red
Seat Belts - Guards Red
ParkAssist (Rear)
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Exclusive Design Taillights
Central Tachometer in Guards Red
Steering Column Casing in Leather i.c.w. Manual Steering Column
Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Extended Range Fuel Tank - 90L
Fire Extinguisher
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain Sensor
518 Horsepower Naturally Aspirated 4.0L H-6 w/ 9000rpm Redline, Exposed Carbon Fiber Weave Finish Front Lid & Roof, Active Carbon Dual Rear Wing w/ DRS & Active Air Brake System, Carbon Interior Panels / Accents, 7 Speed PDK w/ Magnesium Paddles & Magnetic Haptic Feedback derived from the GT3 Cup Car, 20 / 21'' Lightweight Pyro Red Forged Magnesium Wheels, Ceramic Composite Brakes, Front Axle Lift System, Steering Wheel Mounted Drive Mode Control, PASM / Porsche Active Suspension Management via Steering Wheel Control, Adaptive Damping & Rebound Settings, PTV+ / Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, TCS w/ Variable Settings, Lap Timer & Sport Chrono, G Force Monitor, Carbon Rear Axle Components, 10.9'' Touch Display, Backup Camera w/ Rear Sensors, BOSE Sound, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Capable, SiriusXM-Ready Radio, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate, Cruise Control, HomeLink Capable, Auto Lights, Electronic Parking Brake, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Interface Controls.
Don't miss out on this one!
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for Service
*** 3 day Return/Exchange program available
*** 36 day warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Due to current circumstances, shortage of inventory, and to prevent exports and non-retail purchases, cash sales are restricted to local customers residing within 8 km of our CarHub dealerships. $750 fee for all finance/lease deals -- no hidden costs. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
