Menu
Account
Sign In
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

140 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 11493977
  2. 11493977
  3. 11493977
  4. 11493977
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4526
  • Mileage 140 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Flame Red
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
LED BED LIGHTING
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
BLACK POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Fog Lamps Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror I...
SIRIUSXM GUARDIAN-INCLUDED TRIAL -inc: 1 Year Subscription (Registration Required) Global Telematics Box Module (TBM) For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2022 Infiniti QX80 LUXE for sale in Thornhill, ON
2022 Infiniti QX80 LUXE 18,412 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD 7 Seater Panoroof Rear Cross Traffic Alert for sale in Thornhill, ON
2022 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD 7 Seater Panoroof Rear Cross Traffic Alert 31,180 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Sunroof Lane Departure Blind Spot for sale in Thornhill, ON
2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Sunroof Lane Departure Blind Spot 89,417 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500 Classic