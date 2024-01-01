$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C4526
- Mileage 140 KM
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Flame Red
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
LED BED LIGHTING
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" HIGH GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
SUB ZERO PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Security Alarm
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
BLACK POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Class IV Hitch Receiver Black Power Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Fog Lamps Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror I...
SIRIUSXM GUARDIAN-INCLUDED TRIAL -inc: 1 Year Subscription (Registration Required) Global Telematics Box Module (TBM) For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub North York Chrysler
855-316-3947
2023 RAM 1500 Classic