2024 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
2024 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # C4772
- Mileage 5,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, Limited FWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
Hands-Free Liftgate
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27P -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Trailer Sway Control Heavy-Duty Radiator Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
SAFETY SPHERE -inc: 360 Surround-View Camera Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop
TIRES: 245/60R18 BSW ALL-SEASON SELF-SEALING (STD)
UCONNECT THEATER FAMILY GROUP -inc: Video USB Port Blu-Ray/DVD Player w/Video USB Port 3rd Row Power Folding Headrest 3rd Row Power Folding Seat Hands-Free Power Sliding Doors 19 harman/kardon Speakers w/Subwoofer HDMI Port Stow N Vac Integrate...
BLACK W/ALLOY & BLACK ST NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Black Seats
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
