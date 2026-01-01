Menu
This Ford Transit Cargo Van delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection, E-85 Flex-Fuel Capable capability and auto start-stop technology (STD) This Ford Transit Cargo Van Features the Following Options Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 10-Spd Automatic w/OD & SelectShift -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.

2024 Ford Transit

Cargo Van T-250 130" Low Rf 9070 GVWR AWD

Used
17,028KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 17,028 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford Transit Cargo Van delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection, E-85 Flex-Fuel Capable capability and auto start-stop technology (STD)



This Ford Transit Cargo Van Features the Following Options
Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 10-Spd Automatic w/OD & SelectShift -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.



Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Vinyl Seats

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection E-85 Flex-Fuel Capable capability and auto start-stop technology (STD)

2024 Ford Transit