2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
Used
15KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport S 4 Door 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
Anvil
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL-SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S SPORT S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Advanced Brake Assist Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down Sport S ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
