Sport S 4 Door 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2024 Jeep Wrangler

15 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport S 4 Door 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
Anvil
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Dana M200 Rear Axle Selec-Speed Control
TIRES: 245/75R17 ALL-SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S SPORT S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Advanced Brake Assist Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down Sport S ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

2024 Jeep Wrangler