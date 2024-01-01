Menu
Sahara 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2024 Jeep Wrangler

20,676 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Technology Group Safety Group

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Technology Group Safety Group

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Sahara 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.3" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto
Firecracker Red
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
Requires Subscription
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Body-Colour 3-Piece Hardtop
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" MACHINE PAINTED GREY (STD)
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
BLACK PREMIUM MCKINLEY LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Hard Seat Back Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Alpine Premium Audio System Integrated Off-Road Camera SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.3" Display GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

