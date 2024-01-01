$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara Technology Group Safety Group
Location
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
855-316-3947
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Sahara 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.3" DISPLAY
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto
Firecracker Red
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
Requires Subscription
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Body-Colour 3-Piece Hardtop
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" MACHINE PAINTED GREY (STD)
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection
BLACK PREMIUM MCKINLEY LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Hard Seat Back Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Alpine Premium Audio System Integrated Off-Road Camera SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.3" Display GPS Navigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
CarHub North York Chrysler
7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
