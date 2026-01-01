Menu
This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO. This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Alpine Premium Audio System, Integrated Off-Road Camera, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.3 Display, GPS Navigation, SIDE STEPS W/DIAMOND-PLATE PATTERN, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS, BLACK, PREMIUM MCKINLEY LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Hard Seat Back, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

22,786 KM

Sahara 4 Door 4x4

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

Used
22,786KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,786 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO.



This Jeep Wrangler Features the Following Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Alpine Premium Audio System, Integrated Off-Road Camera, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.3" Display, GPS Navigation, SIDE STEPS W/DIAMOND-PLATE PATTERN, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS, BLACK, PREMIUM MCKINLEY LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Hard Seat Back, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna.



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $850 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,350 surcharge (the finance price + $2,350), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Side Steps w/Diamond-Plate Pattern

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.3" DISPLAY

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Granite Crystal Metallic
Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Auto
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO (STD)
Requires Subscription
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto
Wheels: 18" x 7.5 Machined Painted Grey
BLACK PREMIUM MCKINLEY LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Hard Seat Back Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Alpine Premium Audio System Integrated Off-Road Camera SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.3" Display GPS Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8
2024 Jeep Wrangler