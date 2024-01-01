Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, GLE 350 4MATIC SUV, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

7,519 KM

Details Description Features

$89,927

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 HUD Pano Sunroof 360 Camera Navi Collision Avoidance

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE

GLE 350 HUD Pano Sunroof 360 Camera Navi Collision Avoidance

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 10906679
  2. 10906679
  3. 10906679
  4. 10906679
  5. 10906679
  6. 10906679
  7. 10906679
  8. 10906679
  9. 10906679
  10. 10906679
  11. 10906679
  12. 10906679
  13. 10906679
  14. 10906679
  15. 10906679
  16. 10906679
  17. 10906679
  18. 10906679
  19. 10906679
  20. 10906679
  21. 10906679
  22. 10906679
  23. 10906679
  24. 10906679
  25. 10906679
  26. 10906679
  27. 10906679
  28. 10906679
  29. 10906679
  30. 10906679
  31. 10906679
  32. 10906679
  33. 10906679
  34. 10906679
  35. 10906679
  36. 10906679
Contact Seller

$89,927

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
7,519KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4239
  • Mileage 7,519 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, GLE 350 4MATIC SUV, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate 29,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Thornhill, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 56,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Power Sunroof Navigation Front Vented/Heated Seats for sale in Thornhill, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Power Sunroof Navigation Front Vented/Heated Seats 69,183 KM $49,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$89,927

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE