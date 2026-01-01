$52,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime
XSE
2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime
XSE
Location
Honda of Thornhill
88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
905-695-8888
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
37,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMGB3FV3RD212247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L54476A
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Honda of Thornhill
2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE 37,000 KM $52,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE 185,693 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 48,210 KM $33,488 + tax & lic
Email Honda of Thornhill
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Honda of Thornhill
88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-695-XXXX(click to show)
$52,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Honda of Thornhill
905-695-8888
2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime