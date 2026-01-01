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Small SUV 4WD

2025 Honda CR-V

20,629 KM

Details Description Features

$41,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
14535072

2025 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Honda of Thornhill

88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1

905-695-8888

Contact Seller

$41,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,629KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS6H79SH202377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER W ORANGE CONTRAST
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # L54546A
  • Mileage 20,629 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Honda of Thornhill

Honda of Thornhill

88 Steeles Ave West, Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
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905-695-8888

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$41,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Honda of Thornhill

905-695-8888

2025 Honda CR-V