2000 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player Additional Features Not winter driven 15 inch rims rust-proofed previously

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.