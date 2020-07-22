Menu
2000 Ford Mustang

214,677 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2000 Ford Mustang

2000 Ford Mustang

COUPE- V6 Automatic

2000 Ford Mustang

COUPE- V6 Automatic

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

214,677KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5475861
  VIN: 1FAFP4041YF143313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,677 KM

Vehicle Description

NEVER WINTER DRIVEN & EXTRA CLEAN CONDITION.

FUN LITTLE SUMMER TOY- Priced to Sell...

FULLY CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES 2 GREAT WARRANTIES:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Warranty Included
AM/FM CD Player
Not winter driven
15 inch rims
rust-proofed previously

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

