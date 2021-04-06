Menu
2009 BMW X5

211,108 KM

Details Description Features

$5,750

+ tax & licensing
$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2009 BMW X5

2009 BMW X5

3.0i X-Drive AWD 7 Passenger

2009 BMW X5

3.0i X-Drive AWD 7 Passenger

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,750

+ taxes & licensing

211,108KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6981296
  • VIN: 5UXFE43599L037746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 211,108 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger- 3rd Row Seating.

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

As Traded Special- UNCERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
18 inch wheels
CLEAN CARFAX
CD w/ aux

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

