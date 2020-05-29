Menu
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited Edition V6 AWD

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited Edition V6 AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

  176,215KM
  Used
  As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 5160224
  VIN: 5NMSHDAG6AH405169
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Spacious, Comfortable & Reliable HYUNDAI AWD V6 Crossover.

Super Solid Body and Runs Very Well.

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

AS TRADED SPECIAL- UNCERTIFIED.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • 2 sets of keys
  • 18 inch alloy rims
  • CD/ AUX/ USB/ SIRIUS XM

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

