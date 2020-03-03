2010 Jeep Patriot

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2
705-458-9970
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
4 BRAND NEW FIRESTONE TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!
Extra Clean Condition & Low Kilometers.
Solid & Capable Little 4 Cylinder 4WD- Handles AMAZING in the Snow.
Fully Certified with 2 Great Warranties Included:
1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.
Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.
2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.
(see Dealer for more details...)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2