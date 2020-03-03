Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

SPORT- North Edition 4WD

2010 Jeep Patriot

SPORT- North Edition 4WD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Sale Price

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,223KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4815408
  • VIN: 1J4NF2GB9AD631115
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW FIRESTONE TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

Extra Clean Condition & Low Kilometers.

Solid & Capable Little 4 Cylinder 4WD- Handles AMAZING in the Snow.

Fully Certified with 2 Great Warranties Included:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Racks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • Heated drivers seat
  • CD w/ aux
  • 17 inch ally rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

