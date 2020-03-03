2010 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Bucket Seats

Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player Additional Features Heated drivers seat

CD w/ aux

17 inch ally rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.