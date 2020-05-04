Menu
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS SPORT V6 4WD

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS SPORT V6 4WD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,341KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4970196
  • VIN: JA4JT3AXXAZ603120
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2 SETS OF TIRES & RIMS INCLUDED IN DEAL.

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Spacious, Comfortable & Reliable Family Sized V6 4WD Crossover.

(Just Arrived)

FULLY CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES 2 GREAT WARRANTIES:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Racks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • 16 inch alloy rims
  • adjustable drivers sat
  • pop up 3rd row seat- 7 rider

