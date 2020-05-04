2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player Additional Features CLEAN CARFAX

16 inch alloy rims

adjustable drivers sat

pop up 3rd row seat- 7 rider

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.