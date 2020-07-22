Menu
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

223,341 KM

Details

XLS SPORT V6 4WD

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS SPORT V6 4WD

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS SPORT V6 4WD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5405768
  • VIN: JA4JT3AXXAZ603120

223,341KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Spacious, Comfortable & Reliable Family Sized V6 4WD Wagon.

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Excellent Condition.

Fully Certified and INCLUDE 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Included
AM/FM CD Player
CLEAN CARFAX
16 inch alloy rims
adjustable drivers sat
pop up 3rd row seat- 7 rider

