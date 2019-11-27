2011 BMW 3 Series

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS INCLUDED IN DEAL!! SNOWS ON ALLOYS

ALL NEW PREMIUM DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED.

Excellent Condition & Has Been VERY Well Maintained.

Still Runs & Drives Like Brand Spanking New...

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)