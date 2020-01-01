Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

323i Luxury Sedan

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i Luxury Sedan

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Sale Price

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

  173,612KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 4454109
  VIN: WBAPG7C58BA699978
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SET OF 4 SNOW TIRES AND RIMS INCLUDED IN DEAL!! 

ALL NEW DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED. (New Pads & Coated Rotors)

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Excellent Condition & Has Been VERY Well Maintained.

Still Runs & Drives Like Brand Spanking New...

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • adjustable drivers chair
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • CD w/ aux

