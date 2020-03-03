2011 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Telescopic Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features adjustable drivers chair

CLEAN CARFAX

CD w/ aux

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.