2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT- Full Stow N Go

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT- Full Stow N Go

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Sale Price

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 152,206KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4399695
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG9BR736728
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 LIKE NEW 16" SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

Spacious, Comfortable & Still Drives Like Brand New!!

Excellent Condition.

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

 

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Full Stow n Go seating
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • rear power vents
  • Rear Fan
  • 17 inch alloy rims
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • 4 Full Windows
  • U-Connect (Bluetooth) CD/AUX

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

