2011 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SET OF 4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED. Can be installed FREE Economical & Very Reliable 4 Cylinder HONDA Sedan in Excellent Condition. Still Runs & Drives Like Brand New. Commuter's Delight :-) Clean Carfax- NO Accidents & Dealer Serviced. Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: 1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player Additional Features 15 inch wheels

Adjustable Drivers Seat

CLEAN CARFAX

telescopic tilt steering

CD w/ aux

2 previous owners

rust inhibitor module included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.