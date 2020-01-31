Menu
2011 Honda Civic

DXG- Automatic

2011 Honda Civic

DXG- Automatic

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Sale Price

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,911KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636470
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F43BH001425
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SET OF 4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED.  Can be installed FREE

Economical & Very Reliable 4 Cylinder HONDA Sedan in Excellent Condition.

Still Runs & Drives Like Brand New.  Commuter's Delight  :-)

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents & Dealer Serviced. 

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • 15 inch wheels
  • Adjustable Drivers Seat
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • CD w/ aux
  • 2 previous owners
  • rust inhibitor module included

