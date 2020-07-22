2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features CLEAN CARFAX telescopic tilt steering 18 inch alloy rims CD/ IPOD/ AUX/ USB

