2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

190,384 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT V6 AWD

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT V6 AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

190,384KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5616348
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG4BG039192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather/ Suede
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,384 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!

Clean Carfax Report- NO Accidents.

ALL NEW DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED!! 

Spacious & Comfortable family Sized V6 AWD Just in Time for Fall :-)

(Just Arrived)

FULLY CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES 2 GREAT WARRANTIES:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
18 inch alloy rims
CD/ IPOD/ AUX/ USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

