2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SPACIOUS, SOLID & CAPABLE V6 4WD LIKE A TANK IN THE SNOW. Still Runs & Drives Like Brand Spanking New. LOADED up Luxury Selectable 4WD JEEP in Excellent Condition. Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: 1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

remote start

Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Rear Park Assist

Chrome Side Steps

telescopic tilt steering

18 inch alloy rims

CD/ AUX/ USB

V6 3.6L Auto Selectable 4WD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.