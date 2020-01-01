Menu
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo V6 4WD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,640KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4399221
  • VIN: 1J4RR4GG3BC557911
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SPACIOUS, SOLID & CAPABLE V6 4WD LIKE A TANK IN THE SNOW.

Still Runs & Drives Like Brand Spanking New.

LOADED up Luxury Selectable 4WD JEEP in Excellent Condition.

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • remote start
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Rear Park Assist
  • Chrome Side Steps
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • 18 inch alloy rims
  • CD/ AUX/ USB
  • V6 3.6L Auto Selectable 4WD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-458-9970

