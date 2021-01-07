Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA2

132,520 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS HATCHBACK- ONE OWNER

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

GS HATCHBACK- ONE OWNER

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

132,520KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6478989
  VIN: JM1DE1HY3B0125581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,520 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW & LOW KILOMETERS!!!

4 BRAND NEW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!! 

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents- NO Stories.

Great 1st Car or Reliable & Economical Commuters Delight  :-)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN OUR ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Winter Tires
CD Player
ONE OWNER
Adjustable Drivers Seat
CLEAN CARFAX
CD w/ aux
NEARLY NEW UNIROYAL SNOW TIRES

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

