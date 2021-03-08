2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST Adjustable Drivers Seat telescopic tilt steering 16 inch alloy rims CD w/ aux 4 Cylinder 2.5L Automatic

