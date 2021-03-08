Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

177,984 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Sport 2.5L

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Sport 2.5L

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

177,984KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6685658
  • VIN: JM1BL1L53B1444886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,984 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!

ALL NEW DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED!!  (brake pads & coated rotors)

Extra Clean Condition & Still Runs and Drives Like New.

Economical & Very Reliable Hatchback- Great 1st Car OR Commuters Special.

LINK TO CARFAX REPORT:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/en?id=%2fy4%2beocp7VUF4MFy3R6YpbACbmU7fZhA

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
DUAL EXHAUST
Adjustable Drivers Seat
telescopic tilt steering
16 inch alloy rims
CD w/ aux
4 Cylinder 2.5L Automatic

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

