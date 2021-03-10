Menu
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

154,615 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 4WD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

154,615KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6819317
  VIN: JA4AJ3AU0BZ601809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,615 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES JUST INSTALLED!! 

ECONOMICAL LITTLE 4 CYLINDER 4WD HANDLES GREAT IN THE SNOW!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents & NO Stories.

(Just Arrived- more pics to come...)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
adjustable drivers chair
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
16 inch alloy rims
CD/ AUX/ USB
4 Cylinder 2.0L w/ Locking 4x4

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

