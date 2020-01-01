Menu
2011 Subaru Forester

2.5X Premium AWD

2011 Subaru Forester

2.5X Premium AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 194,055KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4406502
  • VIN: jf2shcdc5bh731309
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW 17" FIRESTONE 17" SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

Spacious, Solid & Capable SUBARU Wagon Handles Amazing in the Snow.

**  2 SUBARU FORESTERS IN STOCK  **

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Racks
  • Winter Tires
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • 17 inch alloy rims
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents
  • 4 Cylinder 2.5L Auto AWD
  • CD/ XM/ AUX/ USB

