2011 Subaru Forester

193,822 KM

Details Description Features

$5,600

+ tax & licensing
$5,600

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2.5X LIMITED AWD

2.5X LIMITED AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

193,822KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6831530
  • VIN: JF2SHCDC1BH708447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,822 KM

Vehicle Description

2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS INCLUDED.

CARFAX REPORTS ALWAYS PROVIDED- https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Z6ZvVxbKmhVpv07IAVpAXNOvfZVNEIbL

AS TRADED SPECIAL- UNCERTIFIED. 

ONLY $5600 + HST + TEMP PLATES ($74)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

