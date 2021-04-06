Menu
2011 Subaru Forester

193,822 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2.5X LIMITED AWD

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

193,822KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6885729
  • VIN: JF2SHCDC1BH708447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,822 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 17" A/S TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

(Set of 4 Snow Tires on Rims Seen in Pic are Included also...)

CARFAX REPORTS ALWAYS PROVIDED- https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Z6ZvVxbKmhVpv07IAVpAXNOvfZVNEIbL

Still Runs & Drives Lilke New!!  Comfortable, Safe & Reliable AWD Wagon.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

