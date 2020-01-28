2011 Subaru Impreza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Solid & Reliable Little Subaru ALL WHEEL DRIVE Hatchback. Great on Fuel & Currently Averaging Just Around 8L per 100K!! Clean Carfax Provided- NO Accidents. Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: 1) 12 month or UNLIMITED Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $3000 per claim w/ $150 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Winter Tires Warranty Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player Additional Features 16 inch Wheels

CD w/ aux

4 Cylinder 2.5L Auto AWD

Carfax verified- NO Accidents

