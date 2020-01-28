Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,948KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4574784
  • VIN: JF1GH6A69BH813750
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Solid & Reliable Little Subaru ALL WHEEL DRIVE Hatchback.

Great on Fuel & Currently Averaging Just Around 8L per 100K!!

Clean Carfax Provided- NO Accidents.

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 12 month or UNLIMITED Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $3000 per claim w/ $150 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Winter Tires
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • 16 inch Wheels
  • CD w/ aux
  • 4 Cylinder 2.5L Auto AWD
  • Carfax verified- NO Accidents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2013 Chrysler 200 LX...
 143,825 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 Tour...
 200,013 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 160,499 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Send A Message