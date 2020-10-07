Menu
2011 Toyota Venza

151,051 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

FWD

2011 Toyota Venza

FWD

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

151,051KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6170046
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB6BU040795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,051 KM

Vehicle Description

COMFORTABLE & RELIABLE FAMILY SIZED TOYOTA CROSSOVER.

Extra Clean Condition & Low Kilometers.

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents & Just 2 Previous Owners.

(Just Arrived- Priced to Sell & Wont Last Long...)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY$795!! +hst

RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  12 month or 12 000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
just 2 previous owners
19 inch alloy rims
CD/ XM/ AUX/ USB

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

