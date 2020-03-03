Menu
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION AWD- Comfortline

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,351KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4815438
  • VIN: WVGBV7AXXBW550560
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SPACIOUS, RELIABLE & PEPPY 4 CYLINDER TURBO AWD.

(Just Arrived- more pics & info to come...)

Fully Certified with 2 Great Warranties INCLUDED:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Powertrain and Selas & Gaskets Warranty

Covers up to $1000 per claim with $100 deductible.

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometer 50/50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for details...)

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Racks
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

