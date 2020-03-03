2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2
705-458-9970
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SPACIOUS, RELIABLE & PEPPY 4 CYLINDER TURBO AWD.
(Just Arrived- more pics & info to come...)
Fully Certified with 2 Great Warranties INCLUDED:
1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Powertrain and Selas & Gaskets Warranty
Covers up to $1000 per claim with $100 deductible.
2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometer 50/50 Dealer Guarantee.
(see Dealer for details...)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2