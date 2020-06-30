Menu
2012 Fiat 500

137,771 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Sport Hatchback

Sport Hatchback

Location

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5350556
  VIN: 3C3CFFBR9CT111216

137,771KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 137,771 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 16" ALL SEASON TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!

ALL NEW PADS & ROTORS TOO!!  (all new disc brakes)

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Economical Little 4 Cylinder FIAT and LOTS of FUN to Drive :-)

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD Player
Warranty Included
16 inch alloy rims
CD/ UAX/ USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

