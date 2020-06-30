2012 Fiat 500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features 16 inch alloy rims CD/ UAX/ USB

