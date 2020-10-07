2012 Fiat 500

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat 16 inch rims CLEAN CARFAX CD/ AUX/ USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.