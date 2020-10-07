Menu
2012 Fiat 500

129,570 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Sport- Pop Edition Hatchback

2012 Fiat 500

Sport- Pop Edition Hatchback

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

129,570KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3C3CFFBR5CT194921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 129,570 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 16" SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!! 

BRIGHT & FUN FIAT HATCHBACK WITH LOW KILOMETERS!!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Ask About Financing...  Just $48/weekly oac with $1000 down over 36 months :-)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY$795!! +hst

RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  12 month or 12 000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Drivers Seat
16 inch rims
CLEAN CARFAX
CD/ AUX/ USB

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

