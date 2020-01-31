2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!! Spacious, Comfortable & Reliable 4 Cylinder ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

Excellent Condition & Appears to Have Been Well Maintained...

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: 1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Trailer Hitch Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat

17 inch alloy rims

telescopic tilt steering

4 Cylinder 2.4L Auto AWD

CD/ IPOD/ AUX/ USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.