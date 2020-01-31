Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium AWD

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium AWD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,872KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4636617
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAB0CG165054
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!

Spacious, Comfortable & Reliable 4 Cylinder ALL WHEEL DRIVE.


Excellent Condition & Appears to Have Been Well Maintained...


Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Drivers Seat
  • 17 inch alloy rims
  • telescopic tilt steering
  • 4 Cylinder 2.4L Auto AWD
  • CD/ IPOD/ AUX/ USB

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

