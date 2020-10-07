Menu
2012 Kia Rondo

177,189 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2012 Kia Rondo

2012 Kia Rondo

EX Hatchback

2012 Kia Rondo

EX Hatchback

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

177,189KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: KNAHH8A85C7411627

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,189 KM

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!

Full Clean Carfax Report Provided.  NO Accidents.

ALL NEW DISC BRAKES JUST INSTALLED!!  (Brake Pads & Coated Rotors)

Surprisingly Spacious & Economical Little 4 Cylinder Hatchback- Averages Around 7L per 100K!!

Rust-Proofed Previously & Extra Clean Condition.  (Was Very Very Well Maintained)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY$795!! +hst

RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  12 month or 12 000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
CLEAN CARFAX
telescopic tilt steering
16 inch alloy rims

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

