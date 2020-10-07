2012 Kia Rondo

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player Additional Features CLEAN CARFAX telescopic tilt steering 16 inch alloy rims

