2012 Mazda CX-9

GS V6 AWD- 7 PASSENGER

2012 Mazda CX-9

GS V6 AWD- 7 PASSENGER

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,846KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4396995
  • VIN: JM3TB3CA9C0363101
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4 BRAND NEW SNOW TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!!

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW & HAS BEEN VERY WELL MAINTAINED.

Spacious, Comfortable & Quiet V6 Family Sized Mazda AWD Crossover.

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month/ 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • 18 inch alloy rims
  • CD w/ aux
  • V6 3.5L Auto AWD

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

