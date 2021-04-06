Menu
2012 Mazda CX-9

143,365 KM

$11,750

+ tax & licensing
$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2012 Mazda CX-9

2012 Mazda CX-9

GT V6 AWD 7 PASSENGER

2012 Mazda CX-9

GT V6 AWD 7 PASSENGER

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

143,365KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6840143
  • VIN: JM3TB3DA2C0364007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,365 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!

STACKS OF REGUALR SERVICE RECORDS PROVIDED- Very Very Well Maintained.

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

Spacious, Comfortable & Very Reliable Family Sized V6 AWD.

(Just Arrived)

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. (covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
DUAL EXHAUST
Back-Up Camera
20 Inch Rims
CLEAN CARFAX
memory drivers chair
3rd ROW SEAT- 7 PASSENGER

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

