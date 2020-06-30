2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Telescopic Tilt Steering Wheel Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features CLEAN CARFAX CD w/ aux Aftermarket 16 inch rims

