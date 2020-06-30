Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

171,431 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5336615
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF9C1628593

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

171,431KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,431 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEAN CONDITION & HAS BEEN VERY WELL KEPT!!

Economical & Relibale Run-A-Bout Averaging Under 8L per 100K!!

CLEAN CARFAX- NO Accidents.

(Just Arrived)

FULLY CERTIFIED AND INCLUDES 2 GREAT WARRANTIES:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

  •  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Telescopic Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
MP3 Player
AM/FM CD Player
Warranty Included
CLEAN CARFAX
CD w/ aux
Aftermarket 16 inch rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 171,431 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 188,863 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 130,128 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory