2012 Mazda MAZDA3

186,316 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SEDAN

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX SEDAN

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

186,316KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7254773
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF9C1588094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,316 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW KUMHO ALL SEASON 16" TIRES!!

Economical &  Reliable Sedan Averaging Around 7L per 100K!!

Carfax Reports Always Provided- Just 2 Previous Owners.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!!

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2) 30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3) Fresh Oil Change.

4) Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

SPRING INTO SUMMER SPECIAL: YOUR CHOICE OF ONE FREE UPGRADE TO BE INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED VEHICLES!! 1) FREE TINTED WINDOWS 2) FREE OIL RUST-PROOFING 3) FREE 12 MONTH or 12 000 KM LUBRICO POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! Your Choice of ONE to be INCLUDED in the asking price :-) (see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Drivers Seat
telescopic tilt steering
16 inch alloy rims
CD w/ aux

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

