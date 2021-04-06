Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

176,123 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT-2.5L/ ONE OWNER/ 3RD ROW SEAT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT-2.5L/ ONE OWNER/ 3RD ROW SEAT

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

176,123KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6862737
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL3C0120293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,123 KM

Vehicle Description

4 BRAND NEW 17" TIRES JUST INSTALLED!!  

3RD ROW SEATING FOR 6!! 

Spacious & Reliable Little Mazda 4 Cylinder Mini "Van".

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW & CLEAN CARFAX!!  NO ACCIDENTS.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES!!

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Adjustable Drivers Seat
17 inch alloy rims
telescopic tilt steering
CLEAN CARFAX- No Accidents
CD/ AUX/ SIRIUS XM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2013 Nissan Rogue Sp...
 168,698 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda CX-9 GT V...
 143,365 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Forester...
 193,822 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory