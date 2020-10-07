2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Drivers Seat CLEAN CARFAX 16 inch alloy rims V6 3.0L Auto w/ Locking 4WD Cooper M&S Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.