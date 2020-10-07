Menu
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

153,701 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

SE V6 4WD

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,701KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6086265
  • VIN: JA4JT3AX5CU602165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,701 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLID & COMFORTABLE V6 4WD JUST IN TIME FOR SNOW!!

Clean Carfax- NO Accidents.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED FOR ONLY$795!! +hst

RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  12 month or 12 000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Drivers Seat
CLEAN CARFAX
16 inch alloy rims
V6 3.0L Auto w/ Locking 4WD
Cooper M&S Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

