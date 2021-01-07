Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

158,904 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES 4WD- ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES 4WD- ONE OWNER

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

158,904KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6539220
  • VIN: JA4AT2AW5CU611515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,904 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!!

Spacious & Comfortable 4 Cylinder Family Sized 4WD Wagon.

SET OF 4 LIKE NEW YOKOHAMA SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED IN DEAL :-)

Extra Clean Condition & Was Very Well Maintained.

FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 2 GREAT WARRANTIES INCLUDED IN ASKING PRICE!! 

NO HIDDEN FEES

FREE RETAIL PACKAGE WILL ALSO INCLUDE:

1)  6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

(covers up to $1000 per claim with just $100 deductible)

2)  30 day or 1200 Kilometers 50/50 Parts & Labour Dealer Guarantee.

3)  Fresh Oil Change.

4)  Full Tank of Gas.

(see Dealer for details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 133,861 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Compass No...
 149,449 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Venza FWD
 151,051 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory