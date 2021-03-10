2012 Mitsubishi Outlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$9,950 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 9 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 6819323

6819323 VIN: JA4AT2AW5CU611515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 158,904 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Additional Features Adjustable Drivers Seat Weather Tech Mats 16 inch alloy rims rust-proofed previously

