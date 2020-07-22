Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

148,789 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rural Route Motors

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE- ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE- ONE OWNER

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

148,789KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5657826
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU0CZ600897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,789 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!!

Excellent Condition w/ Low Kilometers.

CURRENTLY AVERAGING AROUND 7.5L PER 100K!!!

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD Player
Warranty Included
16 inch alloy rims

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rural Route Motors

2010 Mitsubishi Outl...
 223,341 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS T...
 150,736 KM
$11,950 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 190,384 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic

Email Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

Call Dealer

705-458-XXXX

(click to show)

705-458-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory