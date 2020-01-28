2012 Nissan Murano

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW & CLEAN CARFAX!! Krown Rust-Proofed Annually & Extra Clean Condition. Spacious, Solid & Very Reliable. Peppy 6 Cylinder & Great in the Snow :-) (Just Arrived- more pics once professionally detailed...) Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties: 1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty. Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible. 2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee. (see Dealer for more details...)

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Roof Racks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Proximity Key

Push Button Start Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

CLEAN CARFAX

CD/ USB/ XM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.