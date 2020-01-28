Menu
2012 Nissan Murano

SV AWD V6 1 OWNER

2012 Nissan Murano

SV AWD V6 1 OWNER

Location

Rural Route Motors

6528 County Road 27, Thornton, ON L0L 2N2

705-458-9970

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,901KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4615848
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW8CW223083
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER SINCE NEW & CLEAN CARFAX!!

Krown Rust-Proofed Annually & Extra Clean Condition.

Spacious, Solid & Very Reliable. Peppy 6 Cylinder & Great in the Snow :-)

(Just Arrived- more pics once professionally detailed...)

Fully Certified and INCLUDES 2 Great Warranties:

1) 6 month or 6000 Kilometer Lubrico Major Powertrain and Seals & Gaskets Warranty.

Covers up to $1000 per claim w/ $100 deductible.

2) 30 day or 1200 km 50/ 50 Dealer Guarantee.

(see Dealer for more details...)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Racks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • CLEAN CARFAX
  • CD/ USB/ XM

